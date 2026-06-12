Next group of former IDPs receives house keys in Azerbaijan's Khojavand villages (PHOTO)

KHOJAVAND, Azerbaijan, June 12. The families who arrived in Hadrut and Girmizi Bazar settlements of Khojavand district with the next group of former internally displaced persons (IDPs) were presented with the keys to their houses today.

After welcoming the newly relocated families, employees of the Azerbaijan National Agency for Mine Action (ANAMA) provided them with detailed information about the dangers posed by mines and unexploded ordnance. The families were advised to stay away from unknown objects and to report such situations to the relevant agencies.

The ceremony of presenting the keys was attended by employees of the Special Representation of the President of Azerbaijan in Aghdam, Fuzuli, and Khojavand districts, the State Committee for Refugees and IDPs, and other officials.

The families happily accepted the keys and settled in their homes.

Former IDPs who returned to their homeland expressed their deep gratitude to the country's leadership for the modern living conditions created, expressing great satisfaction with the state care shown to them. The residents respectfully commemorated the dear memory of heroic martyrs who gave this historic Victory and liberated lands from occupation at the cost of their lives, and prayed to God for their souls. At the same time, residents wishing long life and good health to the veterans who showed courage in the battles, emphasized that the revival in the liberated territories was possible precisely thanks to this sacrifice. During the ceremony, it was noted that the new life that began today is also the fruit of the Victory entrusted to us by our martyrs and veterans.

At this stage, 17 people, including 4 families, were relocated to Hadrut, and 42 people, including 8 families, were relocated to Girmizi Bazar. They are families who, prior to the return, temporarily settled in hostels, sanatoriums, camps, unfinished buildings, and administrative buildings in various areas of the country.