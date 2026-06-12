Turkmenistan, Philippines discuss trade and ASEAN cooperation

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 12. Turkmenistan and the Philippines have discussed prospects for expanding trade and economic cooperation, as well as advancing dialogue between Central Asia and ASEAN.

This was announced by the press service of the Turkmen Government in a report published on June 12.

"On June 12, 2026, A. Bayramov, Ambassador of Turkmenistan to the Republic of the Philippines (resident in Tokyo), took part in official events marking the 128th anniversary of the independence of the Republic of the Philippines," the report says.

According to the report, as part of the celebrations, the Turkmen diplomat was received by Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and also held talks with Foreign Secretary Theresa Lazaro, as well as senior officials of the Philippine Department of Foreign Affairs.

"As part of the celebrations, the head of the Turkmen diplomatic mission was received by Ferdinand Marcos Jr., President of the Republic of the Philippines. The Ambassador also held talks with Foreign Secretary Teresa Lazaro and met with senior officials of the Philippine Department of Foreign Affairs," the report says.

According to the government press service, the parties discussed a broad range of issues on the bilateral agenda.

"Particular emphasis was placed on the prospects for intensifying trade and economic cooperation and deepening traditional cultural and humanitarian ties," the report says.

The sides also highlighted the importance of strengthening cooperation and mutual support within international organizations, according to the report.

In this context, the diplomats discussed issues related to promoting Turkmenistan's initiative to establish a "Central Asia-ASEAN" dialogue format, the government press service said.

The report notes that the participants reaffirmed their interest in further developing bilateral relations and expanding cooperation in areas of mutual interest.

For reference, Turkmenistan and the Philippines established diplomatic relations on July 23, 1997, but bilateral cooperation remained limited for many years. In recent years, however, the countries have intensified political contacts. In August 2024, Manila hosted the first in-person political consultations between the foreign ministries of Turkmenistan and the Philippines, during which the sides discussed cooperation in energy, trade, investment, transportation, and multilateral diplomacy. A memorandum on regular political consultations was also signed.

Political dialogue has accelerated further since 2024. Particular attention has been paid to Turkmenistan's initiative to establish a "Central Asia + ASEAN" dialogue format, with the Philippines viewed as a key partner due to its role in ASEAN. In 2026, diplomats from both countries discussed practical steps toward advancing the initiative, alongside efforts to expand trade, economic, and humanitarian cooperation.