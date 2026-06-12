Photo: Press Service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Tajikistan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 12. Tajikistan and China discuss prospects for development of bilateral relations.

This was stated by the press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Tajikistan.

This was discussed on June 12, 2026, during a meeting between Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Tajikistan Sirojiddin Muhriddin and Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs of the People’s Republic of China Liu Bin.

"During the meeting, the sides discussed the current state and prospects for the development of bilateral relations, as well as issues of cooperation within international and regional organizations," the statement said.

Furthermore, the sides paid special attention to further strengthening mutually beneficial cooperation.

Meanwhile, the meeting between Sirojiddin Muhriddin and Liu Bin reflects the continued strategic depth of relations between Tajikistan and China.

The emphasis on both bilateral cooperation and coordination within international and regional organizations indicates that the partnership is not limited to economic engagement, but also extends to broader diplomatic alignment. This is particularly relevant for Tajikistan, which benefits from infrastructure investment, connectivity projects, and development financing linked to Chinese cooperation frameworks.