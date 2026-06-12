Kyrgyzstan and Georgia discuss key issues of bilateral agenda

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 12. Kyrgyzstan and Georgia discussed the most important issues on the bilateral agenda.

This was reported by the press service of the President of Kyrgyzstan, citing statements made by President Sadyr Japarov in a press statement following talks with Prime Minister of Georgia Irakli Kobakhidze.

"We thoroughly discussed the most important issues on the bilateral agenda, primarily the development of political dialogue, trade and economic ties, investment and sectoral cooperation, as well as cultural and humanitarian relations," Sadyr Japarov said.

He noted that trust-based political relations between the states form a solid foundation for the development of cooperation in all areas.

"In this regard, we emphasized the need to continue regular political dialogue, intensify contacts between governments and parliaments, as well as expand consultations between the foreign ministries of our countries. I would like to stress that Georgia is an important partner for the Kyrgyz Republic, with relations built on mutual trust, respect, and long-term cooperation," he added.

Meanwhile, President Sadyr Japarov’s remarks following talks with Prime Minister of Georgia Irakli Kobakhidze highlight a consistent effort by both sides to institutionalize their bilateral agenda beyond symbolic diplomacy.

The emphasis on regular political dialogue, as well as stronger engagement between governments, parliaments, and foreign ministries, suggests a deliberate move toward building a more structured and predictable cooperation framework. This type of institutional continuity is often a key factor in sustaining long-term bilateral relations, particularly for countries seeking to expand trade and investment links.