Weekly review of Azerbaijan's precious metals market

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 16. The price of one troy ounce (31.1 grams) of gold in Azerbaijan decreased by 16.9 manat ($9.9), or 0.2%, from August 10 through 14.

According to Trend's calculations based on data from the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA), the average weekly price per troy ounce of gold climbed by 366.2 manat ($215.4), or 5.2%, compared to the previous week, coming in at 7,435 manat ($4,370).

The price of one troy ounce of gold August 3 6,908 manat ($4,063) August 10 7,370 manat ($4,340) August 4 6,909 manat ($4,064) August 11 7,493 manat ($4,410) August 5 7,030 manat ($4,140) August 12 7,482 manat ($4,401) August 6 7,247 manat ($4,260) August 13 7,475 manat ($4,397) August 7 7,250 manat ($4,260) August 14 7,353 manat ($4,330) Average price per week 7,068 manat ($4,160) Average price per week 7,435 manat ($4,370)

Over the week, the price of one troy ounce of silver in Azerbaijan went up by 0.26 manat ($0.15), or 0.2%.

The average weekly price per troy ounce of silver rose by 7.3 manat ($4.3), or 7.1%, compared to last week, standing at 110.15 manat ($64.8).

The price of one troy ounce of silver August 3 99 manat ($58.2) August 10 108.48 manat ($63.81) August 4 100.25 manat ($58.97) August 11 111.38 manat ($65.5) August 5 103.26 manat ($60.7) August 12 111 manat ($65.29) August 6 105.6 manat ($62) August 13 111.09 manat ($65.34) August 7 105.9 manat ($62.3) August 14 108.7 manat ($63.97) Average price per week 102.8 manat ($60.47) Average price per week 110.15 manat ($64.8)

Over the week, the price of one troy ounce of platinum in Azerbaijan dropped by 68.47 manat ($40.28), or 2.3%.

The average weekly price per troy ounce of platinum went up by 61 manat ($36), or 6.1%, compared to the previous week, amounting to 2,969 manat ($1,750).

The price of one troy ounce of platinum August 3 2,804 manat ($1,650) August 10 2,981 manat ($1,750) August 4 2,803 manat ($1,649) August 11 2,996 manat ($1,760) August 5 2,984 manat ($1,755) August 12 2,985 manat ($1,756) August 6 2,986 manat ($1,760) August 13 2,971 manat ($1,747) August 7 2,963 manat ($1,740) August 14 2,912 manat ($1,713) Average price per week 2,908 manat ($1,710) Average price per week 2,969 manat ($1,750)

Over the past week, the price of one troy ounce of palladium in Azerbaijan fell by 109 manat ($64), or 4.7%.

The average weekly price per troy ounce of palladium rose by 39.8 manat ($23.4), or 1.7%, compared to the previous week, reaching 2,312 manat ($1,360).