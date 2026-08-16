Azerbaijani badminton players finish international tournament in Baku with four medals

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 16. The Azerbaijan Junior Open 2026, held for the first time in Azerbaijan as a Junior International Series event under the Badminton World Federation (BWF), has concluded.

The Azerbaijan Badminton Federation said in a report.

A total of 64 junior and young athletes representing Azerbaijan, Türkiye, India, the United States, the United Arab Emirates, Iran, Uzbekistan, Georgia, and Tajikistan competed in the tournament, with winners determined across five categories.

Azerbaijani badminton players delivered a strong performance at the event.

In the men's doubles, the Azerbaijani duo of Ulvi Huseynov and Amirkhan Imanov defeated their American opponents 2-0 (21-16, 23-21) in the final to claim the tournament's gold medal.

In the women's doubles, Leyla Jamalzade and Yagmur Guliyeva, as well as Ulvi Huseynov in the men's singles, finished as runners-up and won silver medals.

In the mixed doubles, Amirkhan Imanov and Yagmur Guliyeva secured the bronze medal.

The tournament's total prize fund amounted to $5,000 (8,500 manats).

The main objective of the Azerbaijan Junior Open 2026, which is included in the official BWF calendar, is to provide Azerbaijan's young badminton players with greater international competition experience, support their professional development, and further strengthen the competitive environment within the national team.