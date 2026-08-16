Caspian Sea plays decisive role in shaping relations among littoral states – ex-Iranian ambassador (Exclusive)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 16. The Caspian Sea, as a strategic body of water, plays a decisive role in shaping relations among its five littoral states across various areas, former Iranian Ambassador to Azerbaijan Mohsen Pakayin told Trend in an exclusive interview.

“The Caspian Sea is of great importance due to its diverse marine life and its unique geopolitical position for shipping, particularly for countries such as Turkmenistan, Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan, which have no access to international waters other than through the Caspian Sea,” he said.

Pakayin noted that the Caspian Sea’s geopolitical importance extends to transportation and cargo shipping. Its rich biodiversity has also made environmental protection a major priority. He said the designation of Caspian Sea Day helps draw international attention to efforts to preserve its ecosystem.

The former ambassador noted that the Convention on the Legal Status of the Caspian Sea was signed by the presidents of the five littoral states on August 12, 2018. The convention was the result of 20 years of intensive diplomacy, 52 expert meetings, 10 meetings of foreign ministers and a series of summits involving Iran, Azerbaijan, Russia, Kazakhstan and Turkmenistan.

“One of the important achievements of the Convention on the Legal Status of the Caspian Sea is its explicit provision that non-littoral states may not have a military presence in the Caspian Sea. The parties also undertake not to provide their territory for military purposes to other states. This increases the Caspian Sea’s role as one of the safest and most stable bodies of water,” Pakayin said.

According to him, the convention has created favorable conditions for constructive cooperation among the littoral states in political, military, fisheries, environmental, shipping, scientific and research fields.

Pakayin said the document establishes a common legal framework for the effective implementation of rules by providing clear technical and legal definitions concerning internal waters, territorial waters, exclusive fishing zones, common maritime space, marine biological resources and pollution.

“Under the April 4, 1940 trade agreement, the parties could fish only within 10 miles of their respective shores. Under the new convention, the fishing zone has been extended to 25 miles. This can be considered a new opportunity for utilizing the resources of the Caspian Sea,” he said.

He also highlighted cooperation in combating international terrorism and its financing, trafficking in arms, narcotics and psychotropic substances, as well as migrant smuggling.

“In the field of transportation, the convention facilitates transit between the Caspian Sea and international waters through land and maritime routes within bilateral and multilateral frameworks and guarantees freedom of movement for vessels of the littoral states,” Pakayin said.

The former ambassador emphasized the importance of trade cooperation among the Caspian states, noting that positive ties have developed in recent years between businesses and private-sector companies in the five countries, particularly in imports and exports.

He said business forums are regularly held in the region, while governments are seeking to encourage private-sector activity and remove barriers to create additional incentives for cooperation.

Pakayin also pointed to the development of Iran’s transport infrastructure. About two years ago, a railway linking Iran’s Caspian port to the Rasht railway was commissioned. The railway connects to the port of Bandar Abbas, allowing cargo from Caspian littoral states to reach the southern Iranian port and then be transported to other destinations, including Türkiye and Europe.

“These routes are also used for imports into Iran. At the same time, cargo is transported by trucks to various destinations through Iran’s Amirabad Port. All these activities contribute to the development of trade in the Caspian Sea and create conditions for broader cooperation among the littoral states,” he said.

According to Pakayin, expanded transport links could also contribute to greater movement among the five countries, cultural exchanges, stronger social ties and tourism.

“Under the convention, the littoral states also support the protection of the Caspian Sea ecosystem and the prevention of pollution resulting from maritime, industrial and coastal activities,” Pakayin said.

He added that negotiations are currently underway on six draft documents concerning confidence-building measures in military activities, combating illegal fishing and drug trafficking, maritime security and scientific research.

“Iran considers relations with neighboring countries a priority and has good relations with Russia, Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan and Turkmenistan. The Caspian Sea is one of the important pillars for strengthening these relations,” Pakayin said.