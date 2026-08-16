Rhythmic gymnastics World Championship flag handed over to Azerbaijan (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 16. The closing ceremony of the 42nd Rhythmic Gymnastics World Championships was held in Frankfurt, Germany.

During the ceremony, the World Championship flag was handed over from the German delegation to World Gymnastics and subsequently to the delegation of Azerbaijan, which will host the next edition of the tournament.

The 43rd Rhythmic Gymnastics World Championships will be held in Baku from September 15 to 19, 2027.

The handover of the flag marked the symbolic transfer of hosting rights for the world championships to Azerbaijan.

The 2027 World Championships in Baku will also serve as a qualifying event for the Olympic Games. Gymnasts will have the opportunity to compete for Olympic qualification spots in both the individual and group events.

Baku will therefore host one of the major international rhythmic gymnastics events of the Olympic cycle.