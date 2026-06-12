Uzbekistan, regional partners ink mountain ecosystem declaration at GEF

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 12. Central Asian countries signed a Joint Expression of Interest to strengthen coordinated regional efforts on sustainable mountain ecosystem management during a high-level event held as part of the 8th Assembly of the Global Environment Facility (GEF) in Samarkand, Uzbekistan.

This was reflected in a statement by the National Committee on Ecology and Climate Change of Uzbekistan.

''The event, titled “From Ecological Corridors to Communities: A Regional Vision for Wildlife Conservation and Sustainable Landscapes in Central Asia,” brought together government officials from across the region, representatives of the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), the Global Environment Facility, international organizations, and environmental institutions,'' Uzbek Committee on Ecology says.

Participants included Aziz Abdukhakimov, Adviser to the President of Uzbekistan on Environmental Issues and Chairman of the National Committee on Ecology and Climate Change; Kyrgyzstan’s Minister of Natural Resources, Ecology and Technical Supervision Akyl Toktobaev; Chairman of Tajikistan’s Committee for Environmental Protection Bahodur Sheralizoda; Turkmenistan’s Deputy Minister of Environmental Protection Nuri Dzhumashev; Kazakhstan’s Head of the Climate Change Adaptation Unit Shattyk Tastemirova; and Marcos Neto, Assistant Secretary-General of the United Nations and Director of UNDP’s Bureau for Policy and Programme Support.

''The meeting served as a platform for discussing joint approaches to preserving Central Asia’s unique natural heritage and strengthening regional cooperation in biodiversity conservation and sustainable natural resource management,'' the information says.

In the course of the meeting, participants noted that Central Asia is home to valuable transboundary ecosystems and globally significant wildlife species, including the snow leopard, argali sheep, and saiga antelope. The region’s mountain ecosystems play a critical role in maintaining ecological stability, safeguarding water resources, and supporting local livelihoods. However, climate change, land degradation, habitat fragmentation, and increasing human-wildlife conflicts continue to pose significant challenges.

During the discussions, the participants reviewed key biodiversity conservation challenges, presented national initiatives, and exchanged views on opportunities to deepen regional cooperation. A major outcome of the event was the signing of the Joint Expression of Interest aimed at advancing coordinated regional action for the sustainable management of mountain ecosystems.

Moreover, participants highlighted opportunities under the upcoming GEF-9 funding cycle, which is expected to expand investment in wildlife conservation projects, strengthen ecological connectivity across natural landscapes, support sustainable income-generating activities for local communities, and improve regional monitoring and knowledge-sharing systems.

The event underscored the importance of preserving transboundary ecological corridors, strengthening environmental institutions, and promoting partnerships that balance conservation objectives with socioeconomic development.

Following the meeting, participating countries reaffirmed their commitment to expanding regional cooperation, mobilizing resources, and implementing joint initiatives to protect biodiversity, advance global environmental goals, and support sustainable development across Central Asia.