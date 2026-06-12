Azerbaijan's Chamber of Accounts puts forward proposals on financial management

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 12. The Chamber of Accounts of Azerbaijan has put forward three main proposals to the parliament, the Chairman of the Chamber, Vugar Gulmammadov, said during the discussion of the draft law "On the implementation of the state budget of Azerbaijan for 2025" at today's meeting of the parliament, Trend's correspondent reports from the event.

"The first proposal is related to customs revenues. It was stated that in the context of optimizing the system of formalization of foreign trade transactions, the approach to determining forecasts for the collection of budget revenues through customs authorities should be reconsidered. Optimization of the fiscal burden on import duties and promotion of economic activity of entrepreneurs who comply with tax discipline are considered important," he explained.

The official noted that 25 recommendations regarding the draft law "On the implementation of the state budget of Azerbaijan for 2025" were implemented, as well as information on approved comments, and 46 new recommendations were submitted as a result of the investigations conducted by the Chamber of Accounts.

Gulmammadov pointed out that when preparing forecasts for value-added tax and customs duties on imports, approaches related to stimulating local production and domestic economic activity, as well as concessions and exemptions, should be taken into account.

"The second proposal is related to the law 'On the budget system'. The Chamber of Accounts believes that the approaches to managing public sector finances should be more broadly reflected in the law. It is proposed to establish in the legislation information on consolidated reporting of state assets and liabilities, analysis of tax incentives, and their impact on the budget.

The third proposal is related to parafiscal payments. It was stated that organizations collecting recycling fees, toll roads, disposal fees, and other similar payments should submit a report on the use of these funds," he said.

Gulmammadov also noted that, according to the Chamber of Accounts, these changes can serve to increase accountability and transparency, as well as strengthen confidence in the budget forecasting system. The chairman also emphasized that the submitted annual report and draft law on the implementation of the 2025 state budget were prepared in accordance with the requirements of the legislation.