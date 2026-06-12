Uzbekistan, Algeria strengthen ties through formalized cooperation deals

Photo: the telegram channel of the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Uzbekistan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 12. Uzbekistan and Algeria have formalized two cooperation agreements designed to strengthen bilateral relations, enhance diplomatic engagement, and advance collaboration in the training of diplomatic personnel.

This was reported in a statement issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Uzbekistan, following a meeting between Bakhtiyor Saidov and Ahmed Attaf, Algeria’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, National Community Abroad and African Affairs, who concurrently serves as Minister of State.

According to the ministry, the agreements were concluded subsequent to bilateral negotiations between the two nations.

Furthermore, the information from the ministry indicates that the first document is an agreement between the governments of Uzbekistan and Algeria on the mutual exemption of holders of diplomatic passports from visa requirements, designed to facilitate official exchanges and diplomatic contacts.

''The second is a memorandum of understanding between the Diplomatic Academy under the University of World Economy and Diplomacy of Uzbekistan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Algeria's Institute of Diplomacy and International Relations, which operates under the Algerian Ministry of Foreign Affairs,'' the ministry says.

The Ministry emphasized that these instruments are intended to provide a robust legal framework for reinforcing political dialogue, promoting institutional cooperation between diplomatic academies, and supporting the professional development of diplomatic personnel in both countries.