BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 12. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan has congratulated the Russian Federation on the occasion of Russia Day.

This was published on the foreign ministry's X social media account.

"We convey our sincere congratulations to the Government and people of the Russian Federation on the occasion of Russia Day," the publication reads.

Russia Day, celebrated annually on June 12, is the national holiday of the Russian Federation. It commemorates the adoption of the Declaration of State Sovereignty in 1990, which marked the birth of modern Russia. It is a major day of national pride, public festivals, and Kremlin awards ceremonies.