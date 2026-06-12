Azerbaijan targets higher yield per hectare in agricultural dev't - official

ISMAYILLI, Azerbaijan, June 12. Azerbaijan's agricultural sector focuses on achieving higher yield per hectare, Khalid Ahadov, assistant to the President of Azerbaijan on socio-economic issues, said at a regional consultation on the Mountainous Shirvan economic region in Ismayilli on June 12, conducted within the framework of the State Program for the Development of Agricultural Production and Processing, Fisheries, and Aquaculture in Azerbaijan for 2026–2030, Trend's correspondent reports from the event.

"The main objective is not merely to increase production volumes, but to achieve higher and better-quality yields per hectare, ensuring a transition in the agricultural sector from an extensive approach to intensive development," he explained.

According to him, the state program envisages ensuring sustainable development in the field of agricultural production in 2026-2030, strengthening food security, increasing domestic production potential, productivity, added value and export orientation, accelerating the transition to an intensive and competitive production model, developing value chains in the agricultural sector, expanding farmers' access to modern agricultural services, as well as developing the fisheries and aquaculture sectors.

"There is no doubt that the discussions to be held will contribute to clarifying the implementation mechanisms of the State Program and achieving stronger results in the agricultural sector in the coming years," he noted.