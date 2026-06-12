Azerbaijan reveals milk and beef production targets by 2030

ISMAYILLI, Azerbaijan, June 12. Azerbaijan's livestock sector targets to increase milk production by 11% and beef production by 21% by 2030, Deputy Minister of Agriculture Ilhama Gadimova said, Trend's correspondent reports from the event.

Gadimova made the announcement at a regional meeting on the Mountainous Shirvan economic region in Ismayilli, dedicated to discussing the State Program for the Development of the Agricultural, Fisheries, and Aquaculture Production and Processing Sectors of the Republic of Azerbaijan for 2026–2030.

According to her, the state program for 2026–2030 envisages the introduction of new support mechanisms aimed at the development of intensive horticulture, dairy farming, and beef cattle breeding.

"Initial investment support will be provided for the establishment of intensive gardens, part of the agrotechnical maintenance subsidies will be paid in advance, and a certification subsidy will be applied for obtaining GlobalG.A.P. and organic certificates," she pointed out.

Moreover, Gadimova noted that important targets have also been set in the livestock sector. Thus, it's planned to increase milk production by 11% and beef production by 21% by 2030.

"For this purpose, it's planned to create dairy and meat clusters, form about 1,000 new farms of various capacities, and expand the supply of pedigree animals.

The program will support the establishment of 90 milk collection points and 15 skin collection points, and at the same time, full identification of cattle will be carried out," the official explained.

The official emphasized that for the development of the sheep sector, it's planned to create 300 new semi-intensive farms, build 10 wool collection points and one wool processing enterprise, as well as promote the restoration of 480,000 hectares of pasture and grazing land.