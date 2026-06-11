Azerbaijan, Thailand hold first consular consultations (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 11. On June 11, the first consular consultations between the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Thailand were held in Baku, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry says.

The Azerbaijani delegation at the consultations was led by the head of the consular department, Emil Safarov, and the Thai delegation was led by the director general of the department of consular affairs, Mungkorn Pratumkayev.

During the consular consultations, the current state and prospects for the development of consular cooperation between Azerbaijan and Thailand were examined, as well as issues of expanding the bilateral legal framework, developing new cooperation mechanisms, and strengthening the institutional foundations for interaction in relevant areas.

The parties reviewed existing experience and best practices in the area of ​​evacuating citizens and providing them with prompt consular assistance in crisis situations.

In addition, an exchange of views took place on the latest innovations in the consular sphere, including the experiences of both countries and the mechanisms applied in the field of digitalization of consular services.