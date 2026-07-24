Another group of former IDPs returns to Jabrayil, Aghdara and Khojaly (PHOTO)

Photo: State Committee for Affairs of Refugees and Internally Displaced Persons of the Republic of Azerbaijan

KHOJALY, Azerbaijan, July 24. A new group of families relocated to Azerbaijan's Khojaly, Aghdara and Jabrayil districts has arrived at their permanent homes, Trend's Karabakh bureau reports.

A total of 28 families (106 people) were resettled in the villages of Khanabad, Tazabina, Badara, Dashbulag and Seyidbeyli in the Khojaly district. Another 25 families (96 people) moved to the villages of Ashaghy Oratag, Vangli, Hasanriz and Kolatag in the Aghdara district, while 12 families (55 people) were resettled in the village of Shukurbeyli in the Jabrayil district.

The residents were presented with the keys to their new homes.

In total, 65 families comprising 257 people returned to their native districts during the day, received the keys to their homes, and settled there permanently.

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07:32

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 24. As part of the Great Return program being implemented under the instruction of President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, another group of former internally displaced persons (IDPs) has departed for the village of Shukurbeyli in the Jabrayil district, as well as the villages of Hasanriz, Kolatag, Ashaghy Oratag and Vangli in the Aghdara district, and Tazabina, Badara, Khanabad, Dashbulag and Seyidbeyli in the Khojaly district.

This was reported by the Public Relations Department of the Restoration, Construction and Management Service.

Prior to their return, these families had been living temporarily in dormitories, sanatoriums, children's camps, as well as administrative and unfinished buildings.

At this stage, 12 families (55 people) are returning to Shukurbeyli, 6 families (17 people) to Hasanriz, 3 families (19 people) to Kolatag, 10 families (34 people) to Ashaghy Oratag, 6 families (26 people) to Vangli, 9 families (39 people) to Tazabina, 6 families (24 people) to Badara, 10 families (31 people) to Khanabad, 2 families (7 people) to Dashbulag, and 1 family (5 people) to Seyidbeyli.

The returning residents expressed their gratitude to President Ilham Aliyev and First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva for the comprehensive support provided by the state. They also thanked the brave Azerbaijani Army, as well as the heroic soldiers and officers who liberated the country's territories from occupation.

It should be noted that, in accordance with the instructions of President Ilham Aliyev, the implementation of the Great Return program to the territories liberated from occupation is continuing.