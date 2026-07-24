President Mirziyoyev, President Tokayev discuss deepening bilateral co-op

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 24. Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev and Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev discussed expanding bilateral cooperation during a telephone conversation.

This was reflected in the statement by the press service of the Uzbek president.

During the call, the leaders reviewed the current state of Uzbekistan-Kazakhstan relations and discussed measures to further deepen cooperation across a range of sectors, according to the statement. "The leaders noted with satisfaction the growing momentum of mutually beneficial cooperation in all areas, including rising trade turnover and the advancement of major cooperation projects in priority sectors," the press service said.

The presidents reaffirmed their commitment to further developing relations based on good-neighborliness, strategic partnership and allied ties, while emphasizing the importance of maintaining close political dialogue and expanding practical economic cooperation.

The conversation also covered the implementation of joint projects aimed at strengthening economic integration and promoting investment and industrial cooperation between the two Central Asian countries. In addition, Mirziyoyev and Tokayev exchanged views on current regional developments and reviewed the schedule of upcoming bilateral and multilateral events, underscoring the importance of continued coordination on issues of shared interest.

Kazakhstan remains one of Uzbekistan's largest trading partners and a key strategic ally in Central Asia. In recent years, the two countries have expanded cooperation in trade, industry, transport, logistics, energy and cross-border investment while working toward increasing bilateral trade and implementing major joint industrial projects.

The latest conversation reflects sustained efforts by both governments to deepen economic integration and strengthen regional cooperation as Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan continue to pursue closer coordination on trade, infrastructure and broader regional development initiatives.