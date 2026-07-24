U.S. imposes new tariff on goods produced in Kazakhstan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 24. The U.S. has established a 12.5% tariff on goods produced in Kazakhstan as part of new trade measures affecting 60 global economies, according to the Office of the United States Trade Representative (USTR).

"The additional rates of duty are applicable with respect to products that are entered for consumption, or withdrawn from warehouse for consumption, on or after 12:01 a.m. eastern time on July 24, 2026, except that goods loaded onto a vessel at the port of loading and in transit on the final mode of transit before 12:01 a.m. eastern time on July 24, 2026, and entered for consumption or withdrawn from warehouse for consumption before 12:01 a.m. eastern time on July 28, 2026, shall not be subject to such additional duty," USTR said.

The measures target economies that Washington considers to have insufficiently introduced or enforced prohibitions on the importation of products made with forced labor. Kazakhstan is among 54 economies identified by U.S. authorities as "failing to introduce and effectively enforce bans on forced labor imports."

The countries include Algeria; Angola; Argentina; Australia; the Bahamas; Bahrain; Bangladesh; Brazil; Cambodia; Chile; China; Colombia; Costa Rica; the Dominican Republic; Egypt; El Salvador; Guatemala; Guyana; Honduras; Hong Kong, China; India; Iraq; Israel; Japan; Jordan; Kuwait; Libya; Malaysia; Morocco; New Zealand; Nicaragua; Nigeria; Norway; Oman; Peru; the Philippines; Qatar; Russia; Saudi Arabia; Singapore; South Africa; South Korea; Sri Lanka; Switzerland; Taiwan; Thailand; Trinidad and Tobago; Türkiye; the United Arab Emirates; the United Kingdom; Uruguay; Venezuela; and Vietnam.

The following six economies have been identified as failing to effectively enforce a prohibition on the importation of goods produced with forced labor: Canada, Ecuador, the European Union, Indonesia, Mexico, and Pakistan. A 10% tariff will be imposed on goods from these economies. The latest adjustment follows trade policy measures enacted in August 2025, when the U.S. announced a 25% tariff on Kazakhstani exports as part of broader efforts to address bilateral trade deficits and trade barriers.