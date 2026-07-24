Energy transit, transport security key to peace, prosperity - Turkmen envoy

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 24. Turkmenistan has reaffirmed its commitment to energy transit security, sustainable transport and water cooperation as pillars of international peace and prosperity.

This was reflected in a statement published by the press service of the Turkmen government after Permanent Representative to the United Nations Vepa Hajiyev addressed the UN Security Council's high-level debate on natural resource governance.

"Turkmenistan believes that natural resources should serve as a source of peace, sustainable development and mutually beneficial cooperation rather than become a cause of conflict," Hajiyev said.

According to the press service, the envoy said Turkmenistan remains committed to preventive diplomacy, dialogue and confidence-building as the most effective instruments for maintaining international peace and security.

He also highlighted initiatives put forward by President Serdar Berdimuhamedov and Chairman of Halk Maslahaty (Parliament) of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov to strengthen preventive diplomacy, reinforce the country's permanent neutrality, ensure energy transit security, promote sustainable transport, advance water security and expand environmental cooperation, the report says.

According to the statement, these priorities have already been reflected in 32 resolutions adopted by the UN General Assembly on Turkmenistan's initiative. Hajiyev also noted that the recent session of the Halk Maslahaty reaffirmed the country's foreign policy course aimed at promoting peace, security and sustainable development at both the regional and global levels.

Speaking in the context of Turkmenistan's candidature for a non-permanent seat on the UN Security Council for 2031-2032, the envoy reaffirmed the country's readiness to contribute to the Council's work by promoting preventive diplomacy, responsible natural resource management, sustainable connectivity and confidence-building measures.

Meanwhile, for Turkmenistan, these issues extend beyond diplomacy and are closely linked to long-term economic development. Ashgabat has consistently promoted international initiatives on secure energy transit, transport connectivity and sustainable development through the United Nations, viewing them as essential conditions for expanding trade, attracting investment and strengthening regional economic integration. These priorities have become a central element of the country's foreign economic policy and broader international engagement.

The emphasis also aligns with Turkmenistan's broader regional agenda during its 2026 chairmanship of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS). Under its chairmanship concept, Ashgabat has identified transport and transit connectivity among its core priorities and proposed declaring 2027 the Year of CIS Transport Connectivity, while promoting closer cooperation on logistics, energy links and sustainable regional infrastructure. The approach reflects the country's long-standing view that transport connectivity is not only an economic driver but also an important instrument for strengthening regional cooperation and stability.