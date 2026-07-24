CHOLPON-ATA, Kyrgyzstan, July 24. A boundless expanse of water stretching to the horizon, cool mountain air, and the majestic Tien Shan ranges all around—this is how Azerbaijani media representatives saw Issyk-Kul during a media tour organized by the Kyrgyz side.

It's no coincidence that this lake is called one of Kyrgyzstan's greatest natural gems. For the Kyrgyz people, Issyk-Kul has been considered a sacred place since time immemorial. According to legend, until the late 19th century, locals didn't even bathe in its waters. They came to the shore to wash, pray, and honor the lake, considering it sacred. Historians note that the first bathing traditions emerged only after the Russians settled here.

Despite Issyk-Kul's location high in the mountains, it never freezes. This is why its name is translated as "warm lake." However, "warm" here doesn't necessarily mean hot. Even in the height of summer, the water remains cool, refreshing, and invigorating. For those accustomed to the warm Caspian Sea, the waters of Issyk-Kul will seem noticeably colder, but it is precisely this freshness that makes every dive especially enjoyable.

The main tourist season is in July and August. In recent years, thanks to warmer weather, the first vacationers arrive in May, although the water at this time is still quite cool.

Issyk-Kul fascinates not only with its landscapes, but also with its unusual natural features. More than 170 rivers and numerous underground springs feed the lake, but not a single river flows out of it. Thanks to this, a unique ecosystem has formed here, requiring especially careful treatment.

There are many beautiful stories associated with the lake. One of the most famous was popularized by Ilf and Petrov in the novel “The Twelve Chairs,” which mentions the legend that the heart of a beautiful girl warmed the waters of Issyk-Kul. Local residents note that the main miracle of the lake is not myths at all, but its amazing ability to change the color of the water depending on the color of the sky: from rich turquoise to deep blue.

Kyrgyzstan places particular emphasis on preserving the natural environment of Issyk-Kul. At the initiative of the country's president, anti-poaching raids are regularly conducted, during which illegally installed fishing nets are removed from the lake. The head of state is also reported to personally participate in such environmental campaigns.

A number of restrictions have been introduced to protect the unique ecosystem. Driving directly to the shoreline, washing vehicles near the lake, and bathing pets are prohibited. Furthermore, authorities are consistently reducing the use of plastic bags and other polluting materials.

At the same time, programs are being implemented to restore the population of native fish species.

For some of them, a moratorium on commercial fishing is in effect. In particular, experts note a gradual recovery in the population of the famous Issyk-Kul chebachok, considered one of the lake's symbols.

For the media tour participants, their introduction to Issyk-Kul was an opportunity to see a place where pristine nature, a rich history, and careful environmental stewardship create a special atmosphere. Here, people want to not just take beautiful photos, but linger longer, breathe in the fresh mountain air, and at least once take a dip in the clear, cool water of one of Central Asia's most famous lakes.