Uzbekistan, Tajikistan push implementation of trade, investment deals

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 24. Uzbekistan and Tajikistan discussed the implementation of agreements in the trade, investment and economic spheres reached during Tajik President Emomali Rahmon's state visit to Uzbekistan earlier this year.

This was reflected in the statement by the press service of the Uzbek president, following a phone conversation between President Shavkat Mirziyoyev and President Emomali Rahmon.

"The leaders placed particular emphasis on the practical implementation of agreements reached during Tajik President Emomali Rahmon's state visit to Uzbekistan on March 26–27, with a primary focus on expanding cooperation in the trade, economic and investment spheres," the statement said.

The conversation focused on translating high-level political commitments into practical economic outcomes, particularly in trade, investment and joint development projects.

The two presidents underscored the importance of ensuring the timely implementation of the understandings reached during the March visit, describing the trade and investment agenda as a key pillar of the Uzbek-Tajik strategic partnership and alliance. They stressed the need to maintain close coordination between government agencies and businesses to accelerate ongoing initiatives and identify new opportunities for economic cooperation.

The discussion also covered broader bilateral relations, with both sides reaffirming their commitment to further developing ties based on friendship, good-neighborliness and mutual trust. The leaders emphasized that sustained political dialogue has created favorable conditions for expanding cooperation in areas of shared interest and strengthening long-term economic integration.

Beyond bilateral cooperation, Mirziyoyev and Rahmon exchanged views on regional developments and discussed the schedule of upcoming bilateral and multilateral meetings, highlighting the importance of continued coordination on issues affecting Central Asia.

During the conversation, Rahmon congratulated Mirziyoyev on his birthday, wishing him good health, happiness, continued success and new achievements. He also praised Uzbekistan's recent socio-economic progress and the country's growing international standing, noting that reforms pursued under Mirziyoyev's leadership have contributed to steady economic development and enhanced Uzbekistan's role in regional and international affairs.

The phone call follows a series of high-level contacts between the two countries aimed at maintaining momentum in bilateral cooperation after Rahmon's March state visit. That visit resulted in a number of agreements designed to deepen economic integration, promote cross-border investment and further expand trade between the neighboring Central Asian states.