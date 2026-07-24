Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan sign multiple agreements

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 24. Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan signed a number of memorandums between regions, as well as commercial agreements worth more than 80 billion tenge (about $170.9 million) following the first meeting of the Council of Heads of Regions of the two countries held in Aktau, according to the press service of the Kazakh government.

The meeting was attended by Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Olzhas Bektenov and Prime Minister of Uzbekistan Abdulla Aripov.

It was noted that the new mechanism of interregional cooperation was established by a joint decision of the Presidents of Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Shavkat Mirziyoyev, aimed at expanding direct ties between regions and strengthening trade and investment cooperation.

"Establishing the Council of Regional Leaders was a logical continuation of the intensive dialogue between the heads of our states and has opened new opportunities for deepening interregional cooperation. Strengthening direct ties between regions plays an important role in further expanding trade and investment cooperation," Bektenov said.

He noted that the Council's activities would contribute to achieving the goal set by the two countries' leaders of increasing bilateral trade turnover to $10 billion.

During the meeting, the parties discussed prospects for developing industrial cooperation, transport infrastructure, trade, investment and tourism.

Particular attention was paid to the full launch of the International Center for Industrial Cooperation "Central Asia", which is expected to become a platform for implementing joint production projects.

Bektenov also highlighted the importance of developing modern transport and logistics infrastructure, noting the strategic position of Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan at the crossroads of major Eurasian routes.

The parties emphasized the role of the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (Middle Corridor), as well as its integration with the North-South and Trans-Afghan corridors.

In 2025, the volume of cargo transshipment through Kazakhstan's Aktau and Kuryk seaports reached 8 million tonnes. In the first half of the current year, container transportation through Kazakhstan's ports increased by 5% and exceeded 50,000 TEUs.

The meeting brought together more than 300 representatives of businesses from both countries, along with heads of regions of Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan.

Kazakhstan's Mangystau, Aktobe, Kyzylorda and Turkistan regions share borders with Uzbekistan's Republic of Karakalpakstan, as well as Jizzakh, Navoi, Syrdarya and Tashkent regions. The total length of the state border between the two countries is about 2,300 km.