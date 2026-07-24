Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan eye stronger trade through transport links

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 24. Uzbekistan and Turkmenistan reaffirmed their commitment to expanding bilateral economic cooperation, with a focus on trade, transport, energy and industrial partnerships, during a phone call between President Shavkat Mirziyoyev and Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov, National Leader of the Turkmen people and Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty.

This was reflected in the statement by the press service of the Uzbek president.

"Berdimuhamedov congratulated Mirziyoyev on his birthday, wishing him good health, prosperity and continued success, as well as peace and prosperity for the people of Uzbekistan. He also conveyed warm greetings and best wishes from Turkmen President Serdar Berdimuhamedov." the statement said.

According to Uzbekistan's presidential office, the leaders reviewed progress in implementing agreements reached at previous high-level meetings and discussed measures to further strengthen strategic cooperation between the two neighboring countries.

The sides highlighted the steady growth in bilateral trade and cargo transportation, noting the role of the Shavat–Dashoguz trade zone in facilitating cross-border commerce.

They also reviewed ongoing joint projects in energy, industry, agriculture, water management and transport, underscoring the importance of expanding cooperation in these sectors, as well as strengthening business and interregional ties.

The leaders further discussed coordination on regional initiatives, including preparations for the upcoming Consultative Meeting of the Heads of State of Central Asia and Azerbaijan, scheduled to take place in Avaza later this year.

During the call, Berdimuhamedov also congratulated Mirziyoyev on his birthday and praised Uzbekistan's recent socio-economic achievements under his leadership.