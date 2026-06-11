Azerbaijan, Estonia hold political consultations

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 11. On June 11, regular political consultations between the Ministries of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Estonia were held in Baku, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry says.

The Azerbaijani delegation was headed by Deputy Foreign Minister Fariz Rzayev, and the Estonian delegation was headed by Deputy Foreign Minister Martin Roger.

During the consultations, the current status of political relations between Azerbaijan and Estonia was discussed, and the role of mutual visits and meetings at international venues in ensuring the continuity of bilateral dialogue was particularly emphasized. Satisfaction was expressed over the opening of the Embassy of the Republic of Estonia in the Republic of Azerbaijan.

The current state of cooperation in the economic, humanitarian, and educational spheres, as well as prospects for its further development, were discussed during the meeting. An exchange of views also took place on strategic projects in the fields of energy and transport, implemented at the initiative and with the active participation of Azerbaijan, as well as on prospects for cooperation within the framework of international organizations.

The parties discussed the current situation in the region, efforts to normalize Azerbaijani-Armenian relations, as well as large-scale restoration and reconstruction work and demining measures carried out in the liberated territories.

In addition, other regional and international issues of mutual interest were also in the spotlight.