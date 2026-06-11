Uzbekistan, Montenegro discuss strengthening interparliamentary ties

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 11. Members of the interparliamentary cooperation groups of Uzbekistan and Montenegro held an online meeting to discuss expanding political dialogue and strengthening bilateral relations across key areas of cooperation.

This was reflected in a statement by the Senate of Oliy Majlis.

The discussions focused on the development of interparliamentary ties, as well as the expansion of cooperation in trade, investment, tourism, and humanitarian engagement between the two countries.

Participants noted that diplomatic relations between Uzbekistan and Montenegro were established in 2006 and have steadily developed over the years, with continued progress in bilateral engagement.

Both sides emphasized the importance of further strengthening economic and tourism links by promoting investment cooperation, increasing direct contacts between business communities, and implementing joint initiatives.

At the conclusion of the meeting, interparliamentary cooperation was described as an important component of bilateral relations, with both sides expressing readiness to further intensify dialogue within the framework of their cooperation groups.