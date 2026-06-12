Uzbekistan, Algeria discuss expanding bilateral co-op during high-level meeting

Photo: the telegram channel of the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Uzbekistan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 12. A senior Uzbek delegation was received by Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune for talks focused on strengthening bilateral relations and expanding cooperation across a range of sectors.

This was reported in a statement issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Uzbekistan, following a meeting between Bakhtiyor Saidov and the H.E. Abdelmadjid Tebboune, President of the People's Democratic Republic of Algeria.

At the beginning of the meeting, the Uzbek side conveyed the greetings and best wishes of President Shavkat Mirziyoyev to the Algerian leader.

The discussions centered on ways to elevate Uzbekistan-Algeria relations to a new level, with particular attention given to enhancing political dialogue, expanding trade, economic and investment cooperation, and deepening cultural and humanitarian ties.

The parties also exchanged views on current regional and international developments and reviewed prospects for cooperation within international organizations.

Both sides underscored their interest in broadening bilateral engagement and advancing practical cooperation. The Uzbek delegation expressed appreciation for Algeria's commitment to strengthening ties with Uzbekistan and reaffirmed its readiness to continue joint efforts aimed at translating the two countries' partnership into concrete results.