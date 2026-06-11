Uzbekistan and South Korea advance high-speed rail development plans

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 11. Uzbekistan and South Korea conducted discussions on the advancement of high-speed rail infrastructure projects in Uzbekistan, with particular emphasis on the planned Tashkent–Samarkand line, as part of the country’s broader efforts to modernize its transport network.

This was reflected in a statement by the Uzbekistan Railways.

The issues were discussed between Sharofiddin Qodirov, Chief Engineer of Uzbekistan Railways, Anvar Dushaev, Head of Department at the Ministry of Transport of Uzbekistan, and Hee-young Lee, Executive Director of Saman Corporation.

The participants reviewed the current state of bilateral cooperation and exchanged perspectives on the preparation of feasibility studies for the Tashkent–Samarkand high-speed rail project. They also agreed on timelines for submitting the final technical and economic justification, incorporating additional proposals and recommendations from the Export-Import Bank of Korea (KEXIM).

Additionally, it was highlighted that the South Korean partner is providing technical consultations and evaluating project solutions for the potential development of the Tashkent–Andijan and Tashkent–Termez railway lines, with the objective of facilitating future high-speed rail operations.

Following the discussions, the parties explored broader opportunities for transport infrastructure development and reaffirmed their commitment to continued collaboration on the implementation of mutually beneficial projects within the sector.

Meanwhile, the Tashkent–Samarkand railway line is a high-speed rail corridor connecting Uzbekistan's capital to the ancient Silk Road city. The modernized route spans about 344 kilometers and is primarily served by the sleek Afrosiyob electric train.