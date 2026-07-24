Uzbekistan sees strong potential for cross-border tourism with Turkmenistan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 24. Uzbekistan sees strong potential for developing cross-border tourism routes with Turkmenistan, Uzbek ambassador Ravshanbek Alimov said.

According to a press release issued by the press service of the Turkmen government, he made the remark during a tourism briefing held at the Uzbek Embassy in Ashgabat.

"We see great prospects for creating cross-border tourist routes with Turkmenistan, such as Khiva - Kunya Urgench - Ashgabat - Mary - Bukhara. We invite Turkmen tour operators to actively work in this direction. We also invite investors from Turkmenistan to participate in projects in Uzbekistan on favorable terms," Alimov said.

The ambassador noted that Uzbekistan is placing particular emphasis on developing modern tourism segments, including eco-, pilgrimage, medical, gastronomic and business (MICE) tourism, while also promoting regional tourism cooperation across Central Asia.

The report notes, that the proposed cross-border route would connect some of Central Asia's best-known historical destinations, including the UNESCO World Heritage cities of Khiva, Kunya Urgench, Merv and Bukhara, combining the cultural heritage of both countries into a single tourism product.

The planned transboundary tourism route comes as Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan deepen efforts to make travel between the two countries easier and to strengthen regional connectivity. Earlier this week, Uzbek Ambassador to Turkmenistan Ravshanbek Alimov said the two sides are working on introducing an electronic visa system, with consular authorities currently coordinating the technical parameters after Turkmenistan created the necessary legal framework in 2026.

The tourism agenda is also being reinforced by broader political cooperation. During talks in Ashgabat earlier this month, the foreign ministers of Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan reviewed joint projects in transport, logistics, trade and cultural cooperation, reaffirming their commitment to expanding strategic partnership and cross-border connectivity.

The proposed Khiva–Kunya-Urgench–Ashgabat–Mary–Bukhara route reflects a wider regional trend toward multi-country tourism products linking the historical cities of the Silk Road. Such initiatives are expected to increase visitor flows, encourage longer stays and create additional opportunities for transport operators, hotels, tour companies and cultural institutions on both sides of the border. Combined with planned e-visa facilitation, they could significantly improve the attractiveness of Central Asia as a single tourism destination.