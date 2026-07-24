Kyrgyz President calls for stronger SCO cooperation on security and economy

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 24. Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov met with the foreign ministers of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) member states in Cholpon-Ata, calling for closer cooperation in security, the economy, and transport.

This is reflected in the statement, published by the press service of the President of Kyrgyzstan.

"Sadyr Japarov also called for accelerating the establishment of the Universal Center for Countering Security Challenges and Threats on the basis of the SCO Regional Anti-Terrorist Structure, including the Center for Combating Transnational Organized Crime in Bishkek, describing it as Kyrgyzstan's important contribution to ensuring peace and security in the region," the statement said.

Addressing the meeting, Japarov noted that Kyrgyzstan's SCO chairmanship is taking place in the year marking the organization's 25th anniversary, emphasizing its role as a platform for equal dialogue and the joint search for solutions.

According to the president, modern threats, including terrorism, extremism, drug trafficking, and transnational organized crime, are becoming increasingly complex. "No country is capable of dealing with such a complex range of challenges alone. Therefore, the SCO must continue to strengthen as a space for shared responsibility and coordinated action," Sadyr Japarov said.

The president also called for accelerating the establishment of the Universal Center for Countering Security Challenges and Threats under the SCO Regional Anti-Terrorist Structure, including the Center for Combating Transnational Organized Crime in Bishkek. According to him, the project will represent Kyrgyzstan's contribution to strengthening peace and security in the region.

Sadyr Japarov also underscored the importance of international law and the role of the United Nations, noting that Kyrgyzstan's election as a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council for 2027–2028 carries significant responsibility for the country. He expressed confidence that the SCO foreign ministers would hold substantive discussions on political cooperation, regional security, and practical economic collaboration, laying the groundwork for a successful SCO Council of Heads of State meeting in Bishkek.

Furthermore, the president stressed the need to expand trade and economic cooperation, develop transport corridors, implement joint investment projects, and strengthen cooperation among SCO member states. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, for his part, highlighted the importance of Kyrgyzstan's SCO chairmanship and emphasized the need to further strengthen cooperation within the organization.

The meeting was attended by the foreign ministers of Kyrgyzstan, Belarus, India, Iran, Kazakhstan, China, Pakistan, Russia, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan, as well as SCO Secretary-General Nurlan Yermekbayev and Director of the Executive Committee of the SCO Regional Anti-Terrorist Structure Ularbek Sharsheyev.