Kyrgyzstan moves to strengthen domestic fuel supply

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 24. Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan Adylbek Kasymaliev has ordered measures to ensure uninterrupted fuel supplies and maintain stability in the domestic petroleum products market.

Adylbek Kasymaliev, issued the instructions following a regular meeting dedicated to the country's supply of fuels and lubricants (petroleum products).

"Following the meeting, Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers Adylbek Kasymaliev instructed the participants to ensure uninterrupted supplies of petroleum products across the country, strengthen monitoring of the market situation, intensify efforts to modernize domestic oil refineries, and promptly take all necessary measures," the statement said.

The meeting focused primarily on ensuring adequate supplies of petroleum products to the domestic market.

Participants reviewed the current situation in the petroleum products market, issues related to fuel imports, the formation of strategic reserves, tariff regulation, and the provision of state subsidies. Heads of the relevant government agencies and organizations presented updates on the implementation of the respective measures, followed by a discussion of the current situation.

Earlier, the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan has amended national regulations governing the temporary import and export of oil and petroleum products to safeguard the domestic energy market, the cabinet's press service says.

The changes were enacted through Decree No. 484, signed by the Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers, Adylbek Kasymaliev, on July 13, 2026. Under the new decree, Kyrgyzstan has formally suspended its previous temporary ban on the import of certain petroleum products by road, retroactively extending this suspension from May 25, 2026, through April 1, 2027.