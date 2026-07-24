Azerbaijani currency to world currency rates for July 24

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 24. The Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) has announced the official exchange rates for July 24, Trend reports, citing the CBA.

The official exchange rate of the U.S. dollar against the manat remained unchanged at 1.7000 manat.

The exchange rate of the euro against the manat was 1.9345 manat, 1 Turkish lira was 0.0359 manat, and 100 Russian rubles were 2.1711 manat.