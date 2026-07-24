Yelo Bank officially removed from the sanctions list on July 23 by unanimous decision of EU members

Yelo Bank has been officially removed from the European Union sanctions list. The European Commission’s review procedure regarding the Bank was successfully completed within a short timeframe. As a national bank with 100% local capital, Yelo Bank has always conducted its operations in full compliance with country legislation and international standards, and it remains committed to continuously improving its operational processes in line with international requirements.

Yelo Bank also extends its sincere gratitude to all its customers and partners for the trust and loyalty shown during this period. The confidence and support of our customers served as the greatest source of motivation for the successful conclusion of this process. Notably, during this timeframe, the Bank not only maintained the loyalty of its existing client base but also recorded a significant increase in the number of customers. Yelo Bank continuously and seamlessly fulfilled all its obligations on time, maintaining a strong liquidity and capital position.

Currently, active work is underway toward the full restoration of certain temporarily restricted banking services. Customers will be promptly informed of all updates through the Bank's official communication channels.

Staying true to its "brighter banking" philosophy, Yelo Bank will continue to provide innovative and fast services to its customers, further expand its international cooperation, and contribute to the sustainable development of Azerbaijan's financial ecosystem.