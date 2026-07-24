Kazakhstan seeks stronger opportunities for grain trade with Morocco

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 24. Kazakhstan considers Morocco a promising market for its grain exports and a strategic gateway to North and West Africa, Chairman of the Board of Kazakhstan's National Company Food Contract Corporation (Prodcorporation) Asylkhan Dzhuvashev said, according to Kazakhstan's Ministry of Agriculture.

The statement was made during the first meeting of the Kazakhstan–Morocco Business Council, held in Casablanca.

"We view the Kingdom of Morocco not only as a promising market for Kazakh grain exports, but also as a strategic logistics and trade hub for expanding our presence in the markets of North and West Africa, as well as for developing cooperation with international traders, processing companies and distributors," Dzhuvashev said.

During the meeting, Dzhuvashev presented Kazakhstan's agricultural potential and outlined the role of the Food Contract Corporation as the country's national grain operator. He noted that Kazakh agricultural producers export their products to more than 80 countries worldwide.

According to him, Kazakhstan has harvested strong grain crops over the past two years. In the previous agricultural season, exports of grain and flour reached a record 15.3 million tons. Export destinations also expanded significantly, including markets in Europe, North Africa, the Middle East and Southeast Asia.

One of the most successful examples of bilateral cooperation has been wheat exports to Morocco. In May 2025, the Food Contract Corporation shipped its first batch of food-grade wheat to Moroccan buyers. Including supplies from other market participants, total grain exports to Morocco reached 161,800 tons, demonstrating strong demand for Kazakh agricultural products.

The parties also discussed investment cooperation, with Kazakhstan expressing interest in attracting Moroccan investment into agricultural deep-processing projects. They highlighted additional opportunities stemming from both countries' commitment to advancing agricultural technologies and the food industry to strengthen food security.

On the sidelines of the business council, representatives of the Food Contract Corporation also met with the management of OCP Nutricrops, a subsidiary of OCP Group, one of the world's leading phosphate fertilizer producers. The parties discussed prospects for cooperation and the implementation of joint projects.

According to the Kazakh ministry, Morocco is Kazakhstan's largest trading partner on the African continent. Bilateral trade increased by 68% in 2025 to $461.5 million. During the first four months of 2026, trade turnover grew by a further 58%, reaching $167.6 million.

Kazakhstan's exports to Morocco mainly consist of sulfur, as well as agricultural products, including wheat, flaxseed, oilseeds and legumes.

Morocco imports around 7 million tons of grain annually, with the European Union, Canada and the United States among its key suppliers. Kazakhstan has already established itself as one of the grain exporters to the Moroccan market and expects to further increase agricultural exports to the North African region.