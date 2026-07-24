Kazakhstan's Atyrau refinery completes scheduled maintenance

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 24. Kazakhstan's Atyrau Oil Refinery has completed its scheduled preventive maintenance KazMunayGas (KMG) reports.

According to the refinery, the plant has returned to its technological operating mode following the completion of the maintenance campaign.

"The phased commissioning of process units began 1.5 days ahead of the schedule approved by Kazakhstan's Ministry of Energy. Since July 8, the refinery has started receiving crude oil, and today the plant is processing 16,200 tons of crude per day," the refinery said.

Since production resumed, the refinery has processed 157,000 tons of crude oil and shipped 35,300 tons of gasoline, 48,700 tons of diesel fuel and 5,700 tons of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). Fuel deliveries are continuing without delays.

During the scheduled maintenance, mandatory technical inspections were carried out on 20 reactors, 213 storage vessels, 32 columns and 231 heat exchangers. The refinery also replaced sections of pipelines and renewed more than 335 tons of catalysts at several processing units.

As part of efforts to increase the output of light petroleum products, including gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, the internal components of the vacuum column at the ELOU-AVT-3 crude distillation unit were replaced. Around 1,700 specialists and more than 50 units of specialized equipment were involved in the maintenance work.