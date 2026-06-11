Turkmenistan, Japan focus on coordination within international organizations

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 11. Turkmenistan and Japan discussed key areas of cooperation, with a particular focus on coordination within international organizations.

This was reflected in a statement by the Turkmen Foreign Ministry.

The issues were addressed during a meeting between Deputy Foreign Minister of Turkmenistan Myahri Bashimova and Ambassador of Japan to Turkmenistan Sasaki Hiroshi.

The sides emphasized the importance of continued coordination within international structures aimed at strengthening peace and sustainable development, and reaffirmed their commitment to further expanding constructive bilateral and multilateral dialogue.

Turkmenistan and Japan maintain a long-standing strategic economic partnership focused on large-scale industrial, energy and chemical projects, with Japanese companies playing a key role in the development of the country’s gas processing and petrochemical sectors.

Among the key Japanese companies operating in Turkmenistan are Mitsubishi Corporation, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Sumitomo Corporation, Itochu Corporation, Kawasaki Heavy Industries and Toyo Engineering Corporation, which have participated in the construction and operation of major industrial facilities in the country. These include the Garlyk potash plant, the Kiyanly polymer plant, the Ahal gas-to-gasoline plant, as well as gas chemical complexes for ammonia and urea production in Mary and Garabogaz.

More recent cooperation has focused on expanding gas chemical capacity and introducing new high-tech industrial projects. Japanese consortiums, including Mitsubishi and Kawasaki-led partnerships, are involved in ongoing projects such as urea production facilities in Kiyanly, modernization of existing chemical plants, and long-term service agreements for industrial complexes under Turkmen state enterprises. These projects are typically implemented through EPC contracts supported by Japanese financial institutions such as Japan Bank for International Cooperation.

In March 2026, Turkmenistan’s Ambassador to Japan met with Japan’s State Minister for Foreign Affairs, where both sides emphasized the importance of recent high-level exchanges. This was reflected in a statement by the Turkmen Foreign Ministry’s March report.

The Turkmen side expressed appreciation for Japan’s support in organizing the President of Turkmenistan’s visit to Japan in December 2025 and confirmed its readiness to facilitate a reciprocal visit by the Japanese Prime Minister to Turkmenistan at a mutually convenient time.

“During the meeting, Ambassador A.Bayramov expressed gratitude for the assistance provided in organizing the visit of the President of Turkmenistan to Japan in December 2025, and noted the readiness of the Turkmen side to arrange a visit of the Prime Minister of Japan, S.Takaichi, to Turkmenistan at a time convenient for the Japanese side.”