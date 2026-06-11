Azerbaijan set to start construction of solar panel factory

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 11. Construction of a solar panel manufacturing plant is set to begin in the coming weeks within the Alat Free Economic Zone (FEZ) in Azerbaijan, Chairman of the Board of the Alat Free Economic Zone Authority, Valeh Alasgarov, said, Trend’s correspondent at the event reports.

He made the announcement at the event “Technovation – Science and Innovation for Sustainable Economic Transformation,” organized by the American Chamber of Commerce in Azerbaijan (AmCham Azerbaijan) in Baku.

Alasgarov stated that the construction of the solar panel factory will be carried out in partnership with a Chinese company.

According to him, in the first phase, the plant will produce about 3 GW of solar panels per year, and in the future, the capacity is planned to be increased to 10 GW.

“The implementation of the project is expected to reduce the cost of solar energy and expand access to renewable sources. At the same time, the development of local production of wind energy components, specifically turbine blades and towers, is being discussed,” he said.

Alasgarov emphasized that large wind turbine components are difficult and expensive to transport from China and Europe, making local production economically viable. According to him, without solutions for electricity storage, it is impossible to effectively integrate large volumes of wind and solar generation into the power grid.

Meanwhile, as part of the visit to China by the Azerbaijani delegation led by Deputy Prime Minister and Co-Chair of the Azerbaijan -China Intergovernmental Commission on Trade and Economic Cooperation, Shahin Mustafayev, an investment agreement was signed on September 9, 2025, in Chengdu between the Alat Free Economic Zone Administration and the Chinese high-tech company Sichuan Sunsync Photovoltaic Technology Co., Ltd.

The document provides for the creation of a modern production complex for the manufacture of solar panels in the Alat FEZ.

According to the agreement, three modern production facilities with the necessary infrastructure and utilities will be built on a 23-hectare industrial zone. Their combined capacity will be 3 GW of solar panels per year. The production of silicon crystals and components is also planned.

The manufactured products will be used, among other things, for the construction of a solar power plant within the Alat SEZ itself, and a significant portion will be exported to global markets.