bp calls for development of next-generation engineers in Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 11. Azerbaijan possesses significant technical expertise, and a key priority is to develop a new generation of engineers capable not only of utilizing modern technologies but also of shaping them, bp’s Transformation and Technology Manager, Marianna Kerimova, said, Trend’s correspondent at the event reports.

She made the remark at the event “Technovation – Science and Innovation for Sustainable Economic Transformation,” organized by the American Chamber of Commerce in Azerbaijan (AmCham Azerbaijan) in Baku.

According to her, the Sangachal terminal is the world’s largest oil and gas processing terminal in the company’s segment.

“For bp, transformation is how we change the way we work, plan, and execute tasks. We take this very seriously,” Kerimova said.

Moreover, Kerimova noted that the company uses seismic imaging technologies as well as drilling technologies, including smart well designs and real-time drilling control systems, which allow for more efficient field development.

“This helps us operate with fewer wells and make smarter decisions,” she added.

M. Kerimova also noted that bp launched its first offshore drone about eight years ago, and today, drones can inspect confined spaces in 45 minutes, whereas this used to take weeks.

According to her, the company also uses robots to work in hazardous areas and digital twins covering offshore platforms.

“Our engineers can design their work. For example, if changes need to be made to offshore equipment, this can be done remotely, from the office in Baku or anywhere in the world,” she noted.

She emphasized that the precision of such solutions reaches the millimeter level and positively impacts the quality of decisions made.

At the same time, she said, the transformation at bp is linked not only to technology but also to the development of people and human capital.

“Transformation is not just about technology; it’s about people. It is human capital and talent that we are developing," Kerimova emphasized.

Furthermore, she noted that Azerbaijan possesses significant technical potential, and an important task is to develop a new generation of engineers capable not only of using modern technologies but also of shaping them.

“We already have a strong partnership with Azerbaijan and are collaborating in many areas, and I believe that bp’s role in the region is to support the next phase of Azerbaijan’s economic growth,” she added.