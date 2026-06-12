Azerbaijan reveals key factors behind country’s declining customs revenues

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 12. The shortfall in actual import volumes compared to forecasts during the reporting period, as well as the decline in VAT-liable imports, are cited as the main factors contributing to the decline in budget revenues from customs duties, according to the Chamber of Accounts.

This is stated in the Chamber’s report on the draft law “On the Implementation of the State Budget for 2025.”

“In 2025, 6.3 million manat were collected for the state budget through the State Customs Committee (SCC). This figure represents a decrease of 230.1 million manat, or 3.5%, compared to the approved forecast, and a decrease of 278.8 million manat, or 4.2%, compared to the 2024 figures,” the report notes.

According to the report, the volume of imports (excluding non-monetary gold) in 2025 amounted to $18,115.0 million, which is $306.2 million, or 1.7%, less than the forecast figure.

At the same time, the ratio of customs duties to the volume of imports fell to 20.7%, representing a decrease of 0.9 and 1.3 percentage points compared to 2023 and 2024, respectively.

The report notes that the $333.5 million, or 2.5%, decline in VAT-liable imports also had a negative impact on total revenue under the SCC.