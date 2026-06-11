Alat FEZ cargo airport set to boost high-tech investment – official

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 11. A cargo airport within the Alat Free Economic Zone (FEZ) will help attract high-tech companies, Chairman of the Board of the Alat Free Economic Zone Authority, Valeh Alasgarov said, Trend’s correspondent at the event reports.

He made the announcement at the event “Technovation – Science and Innovation for Sustainable Economic Transformation,” organized by the American Chamber of Commerce in Azerbaijan (AmCham Azerbaijan) in Baku.

"The North-South and East-West international transport corridors in the vicinity of the Baku International Sea Trade Port enable us to provide investors and clients with all types of transport and logistics services using road, rail, and sea routes.

Given the importance of having a cargo airport for high-tech industries, an agreement has been reached with the local carrier Silk Way Airlines to establish a cargo airport within the Alyat Free Economic Zone.

This will be the first airport within the free economic zone," he said.

Alasgarov announced that construction began in March 2024, and commissioning is scheduled for next year.

He noted that this will make it possible to attract high-tech companies to establish operations within the Alat SEZ.

According to him, investors are provided with industrial land plots equipped with pre-installed infrastructure and utilities.