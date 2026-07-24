Turkmenistan's German track: why the Vietz contract matters

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 24. On July 20, Turkmen President Serdar Berdimuhamedov signed a decree authorizing the state concern Turkmengas to conclude a contract with Germany's Vietz GmbH for the supply of specialized technical equipment. The decision followed a Cabinet meeting during which Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet Guvanch Agajanov presented measures aimed at strengthening the material and technical base of the country's gas industry.

According to the government, the equipment will be installed at Turkmengas production facilities as part of the ongoing modernization of Turkmenistan's gas sector. The official statement emphasized that cooperation with the German company reflects Turkmenistan's consistent policy of expanding Turkmen-German business relations. President Berdimuhamedov stated that the primary objective of the project is to increase natural gas production through the modernization of the sector's technical infrastructure and instructed the relevant authorities to ensure the timely implementation of the agreement.

The decision is consistent with the broader trajectory of expanding economic cooperation between Turkmenistan and Germany. In recent years, bilateral engagement has become increasingly implementation-oriented, with particular emphasis on the modernization of strategically important sectors of the Turkmen economy. German companies have established a notable presence in industry, energy, agriculture, and textile manufacturing, areas that the Turkmen government identifies as key pillars of the country's long-term economic development.

One of the largest and longest-standing examples of this cooperation is CLAAS, which has supplied Turkmenistan with combine harvesters and tractors for many years while also providing maintenance services and specialist training. In industry, Linde Engineering played a significant role in the construction of the world's largest gas-to-gasoline (GTG) plant in the Ahal region, while Siemens Energy continues to support the modernization of the country's power infrastructure by supplying equipment and technological solutions for electricity generation facilities.

The positive momentum is also reflected in the latest assessments from the German side. In an exclusive interview with Trend on July 22, Vladimir Nikitenko, Regional Director for Central Asia at the German Eastern Business Association (Ost-Ausschuss der Deutschen Wirtschaft), stated that bilateral trade between Germany and Turkmenistan increased by around 12% during the first five months of this year. According to him, Turkmenistan's industrial modernization agenda is creating new opportunities for German companies in energy, transport, healthcare, agriculture, and water management, while the Turkmengas-Vietz GmbH contract confirms not only the strong reputation of German technology but also Turkmenistan's growing preference for direct cooperation with equipment manufacturers.

Where German companies previously participated mainly in individual equipment supply projects, the conditions for expanding their presence have now become considerably more favorable. As Trend noted in its earlier analytical article "Inside Turkmenistan’s investment cycle: How Turkish contractors anchor a new phase of economic expansion," the country has effectively entered a new investment cycle in recent months by launching the fourth phase of development at the Galkynysh gas field together with CNPC, signing a new production sharing agreement with PETRONAS for offshore blocks in the Caspian Sea, and continuing the modernization of its petrochemical industry, transport infrastructure, and industrial sector under the State Program for Socio-Economic Development and Investments for 2026-2028.

Against this backdrop, demand for advanced technologies, engineering solutions, and industrial equipment is naturally increasing - precisely the areas where German companies traditionally hold strong competitive positions. Notably, in the above-mentioned interview with Trend, Nikitenko identified gas processing, cement and glass production, railway infrastructure, medical technologies, methane-emission reduction solutions, digital monitoring systems, and energy-sector modernization as some of the most promising areas for future cooperation.

The two countries have significantly intensified their contacts over the past year. In spring 2025, Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov, Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty (Parliament) of Turkmenistan, proposed expanding cooperation with German companies in the chemical industry, transport, agriculture, healthcare, textiles, and banking during a telephone conversation with German Federal President Frank-Walter Steinmeier, specifically highlighting interest in companies such as BASF, Siemens, MAN, Deutsche Bahn, Thyssenkrupp, and Knauf.

The dialogue gained additional momentum in 2026. In January, discussions in Germany focused on the practical implementation of agreements reached during the Turkmenistan Economic Days in Frankfurt, including the organization of reciprocal business missions and expanded contacts between enterprises from the two countries. Then, in July, Turkmen Deputy Foreign Minister Mahri Bashimova and Michael Harms, Executive Director of the German Eastern Business Association, discussed the introduction of German technologies into the modernization of Turkmen industry, cooperation in energy, water management, logistics, and interaction with German financial institutions to support joint investment projects.

Against this background, the contract between Turkmengas and Vietz GmbH appears not as an isolated decision but as part of a broader strategy that Turkmenistan has been consistently pursuing in recent years. On the one hand, the country is accelerating the modernization of its gas industry and industrial sector within the framework of a new investment cycle, creating growing demand for advanced technologies and engineering solutions. On the other hand, German businesses are steadily expanding their presence in precisely those sectors that are becoming increasingly important for Turkmenistan's economic development.

In this context, cooperation with Germany is gradually moving beyond equipment supplies alone. As the number of joint projects continues to grow, bilateral cooperation is evolving into a more comprehensive partnership encompassing technological modernization, maintenance services, engineering solutions, and long-term industrial collaboration. Viewed through this lens, Serdar Berdimuhamedov's decision to authorize the contract with Vietz GmbH reflects not only the current needs of Turkmenistan's gas sector but also the broader trend toward deeper German-Turkmen economic cooperation.