Kyrgyzstan, EU explore further development of aviation cooperation

Photo: Press Service of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 11. Kyrgyzstan and the European Union have discussed prospects for further aviation cooperation following the country’s removal from the EU Aviation Safety List.

This was stated in a press release from the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan.

The issue was addressed during a meeting between First Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan Daniyar Amangeldiev and representatives of the European Union on the further development of aviation cooperation. The discussions were held within the framework of an event marking the 20th anniversary of the EU Aviation Safety List.

Daniyar Amangeldiev attended the European Commission event as a guest of honor, where he outlined Kyrgyzstan’s progress in reforming its civil aviation sector. He noted that recent measures have contributed to the alignment of national regulations with international standards, the strengthening of state oversight, and improvements in flight safety.

The Kyrgyz official expressed gratitude to the European Commission, the European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA), and the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) for their long-standing cooperation and support in advancing aviation reforms.

Amangeldiev emphasized that Kyrgyzstan views its recent removal from the EU Aviation Safety List as a new stage in cooperation with European partners, underlining that the development of modern and sustainable transport connectivity represents an important factor for economic growth.

During a bilateral meeting with EU Commissioner for Sustainable Transport and Tourism Apostolos Tzitzikostas, the sides further discussed prospects for expanding cooperation in civil aviation, transport connectivity, and sustainable transport development.

The Kyrgyz side confirmed its interest in increasing cooperation with the EU, including expanding air connectivity between Kyrgyzstan and EU member states and strengthening interaction with EASA.

Apostolos Tzitzikostas noted Kyrgyzstan’s progress in reforming the aviation sector, emphasizing the importance of the implemented measures and the country’s commitment to bringing the sector in line with international standards.

The sides confirmed their readiness to continue strengthening cooperation in the transport and aviation sectors.

This development indicates that Kyrgyzstan’s progress in aviation reforms is opening new opportunities for deeper integration into international transport networks. The removal from the EU Aviation Safety List may contribute not only to improving connectivity with European markets but also to attracting greater attention from airlines and investors interested in the development of the country’s aviation infrastructure.