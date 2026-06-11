Azerbaijan shares latest progress insights into Shirvan irrigation canal project

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 11. One of the most important ongoing strategic projects in Azerbaijan is the construction of the Shirvan irrigation canal, Deputy Chairman of the Azerbaijan State Water Resources Agency Ilham Bayramov said during a public hearing held at the Parliament's Agrarian Policy Committee about the tasks arising from the "State Program for the Development of Agricultural Production and Processing, Fisheries, and Aquaculture for 2026–2030", Trend's correspondent reports from the event.

"The length of the canal is 204.15 kilometers and will serve to irrigate approximately 228,000 hectares of land. Within the framework of this project, water supply to 112,000 hectares of existing arable land will be improved, and at the same time, 106 thousand hectares of new land will be brought into agricultural circulation," he explained.

According to him, during the past 20 years, 5 new reservoirs with a total capacity of 557 million cubic meters have been built, and 5 reservoirs with a total capacity of 37 million cubic meters have been overhauled.

The deputy chairman noted that at the same time, irrigation canals with a length of more than 4,700 kilometers have been reconstructed, collector-drainage networks have been restored, thousands of kilometers of pipelines have been laid, and up to 4,000 new subartesian wells have been drilled.

He reminded that recently, the Zabukh reservoir with a capacity of 26.8 million cubic meters has been commissioned, and the Sugovushan, Khachinchay, and Kondalanchay reservoirs with a total volume of 44.3 million cubic meters have been overhauled and rehabilitated.

Moreover, according to the official, a 51.6-kilometer main irrigation line has been laid, through which a total of 12,000 hectares of arable land in the Gubadli and Zangilan districts have been improved with water supply.

Bayramov noted that according to the orders submitted for 2026, it's projected to irrigate 1.56 billion hectares of land, and it's planned to create 6.8 billion cubic meters of water for this. The official clarified that 52% of this volume will be directed to water supply for grain and fodder crops, and 48% to cotton growing, vegetable growing, melon growing, perennial crops, and other agricultural areas.

He also said that work is currently underway to combine geographical data of irrigation canals, collector-drainage networks, and other hydrotechnical facilities on a single digital platform.

This will allow for more correct planning of irrigation regimes, fair distribution of water resources, and more efficient implementation of irrigation schedules in the future, added the official.