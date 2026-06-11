Azerbaijan's prime minister holds meeting and adopts new decision (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 11. A meeting of Azerbaijan’s Economic Council was held under the leadership of Prime Minister Ali Asadov, at which a new decision was adopted on June 11.

This was stated in the report published by the Cabinet of Ministers.

The report noted that the agenda of the meeting included detailed discussions on the work done to organize the activities of the Alat Free Economic Zone, important infrastructure issues to be resolved, strategic vision and development prospects, as well as the role of the service sector in economic growth and development potential, priority directions and proposals identified in the service sector, and other current issues.

According to the report, presentations were heard on the issues on the agenda by the Assistant to the President - Head of the Department of Economic Issues and Innovative Development Policy of the Administration of the President of Azerbaijan, Shahmar Movsumov, and the Minister of Economy, Mikayil Jabbarov.

The information highlighted that members of the Economic Council and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Alat Free Economic Zone, Valeh Alasgarov, made speeches on the issues presented.

At the end of the meeting, relevant decisions were made taking into account the opinions and proposals of the members of the Economic Council and instructions were given to the relevant agencies.