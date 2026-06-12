Azerbaijani currency to world currency rates for June 12

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 12. The Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) has announced the official exchange rates for June 12.

This is reflected in the CBA's published information on June 12.

According to CBA, the official exchange rate of the U.S. dollar against the manat remained unchanged at 1.7 manat.

''The exchange rate of the euro against the manat was 1.9673 manat, 1 Turkish lira was 0.0368 manat, and 100 Russian rubles were 2.3573 manat,'' the information indicates.