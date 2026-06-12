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Azerbaijani currency to world currency rates for June 12

Economy Materials 12 June 2026 09:17 (UTC +04:00)
Azerbaijani currency to world currency rates for June 12
Sadig Javadov
Sadig Javadov
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BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 12. The Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) has announced the official exchange rates for June 12.

This is reflected in the CBA's published information on June 12.

According to CBA, the official exchange rate of the U.S. dollar against the manat remained unchanged at 1.7 manat.

''The exchange rate of the euro against the manat was 1.9673 manat, 1 Turkish lira was 0.0368 manat, and 100 Russian rubles were 2.3573 manat,'' the information indicates.

Code

Exchange rate

USD

1.7

EUR

1.9673

AUD

1.1971

BYN

0.6223

AED

0.4628

KRW

0.1118

CZK

0.0814

CNY

0.2513

DKK

0.2632

GEL

0.6404

HKD

0.2169

INR

0.0178

GBP

2.2801

SEK

0.18

CHF

2.1363

ILS

0.5784

CAD

1.2167

KWD

5.5113

KZT

0.3488

QAR

0.4663

KGS

0.0194

HUF

0.557

MDL

0.0978

NOK

0.1791

UZS

0.0141

PKR

0.6107

PLN

0.4631

RON

0.3757

RUB

2.3573

RSD

0.0168

SGD

1.3235

SAR

0.4528

xdr

2.3174

TRY

0.0368

TMT

0.4857

UAH

0.0378

JPY

1.0608

NZD

0.9903

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