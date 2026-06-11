Kyrgyzstan moves forward with new airport development in Jalal-Abad region

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 11. The commissioning of the new airport in Kyrgyzstan’s Jalal-Abad region is scheduled for 2027.

This was stated by the press service of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan.

The statement was made during an inspection of strategic projects in the region by Special Representative of the President for Special Assignments Bakyt Torobaev.

According to the authorities, construction works at the site are progressing without any issues, while financing is being provided in a timely manner, creating conditions for the project’s on-schedule completion.

At present, construction of the terminal and asphalt paving of the runway are underway. Completion of the terminal complex is expected in autumn 2026, while the start of airport operations is planned for 2027.

The implementation of the project is expected to improve transport accessibility in Jalal-Abad region, expand tourism development opportunities and enhance the region’s investment attractiveness.

The airport construction is part of broader measures aimed at developing transport infrastructure in Kyrgyzstan and strengthening connectivity between regions of the country.

The development of a new airport in Kyrgyzstan’s Jalal-Abad region represents a strategically important infrastructure project aimed at improving regional connectivity and supporting long-term economic diversification.

Once operational, the facility is expected to enhance domestic and potentially international transport links, reduce logistical constraints for passengers and cargo, and stimulate growth in tourism and related service sectors.

At the same time, the project is likely to strengthen the region’s investment profile by improving accessibility and integrating Jalal-Abad more closely into national transport corridors, reflecting broader government efforts to modernize transport infrastructure across the country.