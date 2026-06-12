Azerbaijan announces key agricultural targets for regional development

ISMAYILLI, Azerbaijan, June 12. The approved state program in Azerbaijan sets important goals, and achieving these goals requires the active participation of everyone, Head of the Ismayilli District Executive Power, Nahid Baghirov, said, Trend's correspondent reports from the event.

Baghirov made the remark at a regional consultation on the Mountainous Shirvan economic region in the district, conducted within the framework of the State Program for the Development of Agricultural Production and Processing, Fisheries, and Aquaculture in Azerbaijan for 2026–2030.

He announced the upcoming targets.

"Our targets are clear:

• To increase the productivity of cereals and other crops on a scientific basis;

• To expand the crop rotation system to preserve soil fertility;

• To accelerate the establishment of intensive orchards while preserving the traditions of fruit and viticulture;

• To stimulate progressive and innovative methods in vegetable production;

• To make maximum use of the logistical capabilities of cold storage facilities;

• To improve water resources management and expand modern, economical irrigation networks.

The attention and care shown by the state to agriculture are aimed at improving the well-being of farmers and entrepreneurs, strengthening food security. In order to successfully fulfill the tasks ahead, the application of modern approaches and the harmonization of extensive and intensive development methods will allow for a further increase in crop production and productivity.

However, we must emphasize that the transparent, purposeful, and economical use of the wide opportunities and resources provided by the state is a civic duty not only for state institutions, but also for every farmer and entrepreneur. The successful implementation of the State Program, the prompt resolution of the difficulties faced by producers, ensuring the accessibility of state support mechanisms, and effective control over the processes require high coordination and responsibility from all parties," he stressed.

Baghirov touched upon the importance of water sources in the region. Water supply and irrigation infrastructure in Ismayilli are being adapted to the modern needs of agriculture.

"The Ashigbayramli reservoir and other water sources in the region are of strategic importance in restoring the fertility of our lands, as well as increasing regional productivity. Against the backdrop of global climate change, priority areas such as the introduction of modern water-saving systems and the use of climate-tolerant seed varieties are among the main tasks ahead," the head of the executive authority pointed out.

Regional consultations dedicated to the discussion of the state program for the development of agricultural, fishery, and aquaculture production and processing sectors for 2026–2030, approved by the decree of the President of Azerbaijan dated May 25, 2026, started today. The consultations cover the Central Aran, Mountainous Shirvan, Ganja-Dashkasan, Karabakh, and East Zangezur economic regions.

The meetings are organized to implement the tasks given at the consultation on agricultural issues on May 25, 2026, chaired by President Ilham Aliyev, as well as to ensure the coordinated, flexible, and efficient implementation of the measures envisaged in the state program in the regions.