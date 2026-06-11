Uzbekistan, South Korea review progress on expanding economic cooperation

Photo: The Ministry of Investments, Industry, and Trade of Uzbekistan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 11. Uzbekistan and South Korea reviewed progress on bilateral economic cooperation and preparations for upcoming high-level events.

This was reflected in a statement by the Uzbek Ministry for Investment, Industry and Trade.

The issues were discussed during a meeting between Deputy Minister of Investments, Industry and Trade Ilzat Kasymov and Bae Jun-hyoung, Head of the Bureau of International Trade Relations at South Korea’s Ministry of Trade, Industry and Resources (MOTIR).

During the talks, the sides discussed the timely implementation of agreements reached at previous high-level meetings between the two countries.

Particular attention was given to preparations for the upcoming Central Asia–Korea Summit, scheduled to take place in Seoul on Sept. 16-17, with both sides emphasizing the importance of developing a strong trade, economic, and investment agenda for the event.

The sides also reviewed preparations for the Uzbekistan–Korea Business Forum, which will be held as part of the Fifth Tashkent International Investment Forum.

The meeting underscored the growing economic partnership between Uzbekistan and South Korea and both countries’ commitment to expanding trade, investment, and business partnerships.