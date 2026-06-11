Kazakhstan eyes critical minerals as cornerstone of future industry, PM says

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 11. Critical minerals are becoming one of the key resources of the new industrial era, Kazakhstan's Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov said.

This is stated in a statement by the press service of the Kazakh government

Bektenov made the remarks during a plenary session of the 16th International Astana Mining & Metallurgy Congress. According to him, the mining and metallurgical sector is emerging as one of the key drivers of global competitiveness.

"The world is entering a new industrial era in which the development of energy, the digital economy, artificial intelligence, electric vehicles, microelectronics, and the aerospace industry directly depends on reliable access to metals and mineral resources," he said.

Furthermore, Bektenov noted that, according to international experts, global demand for many metals is expected to grow steadily in the coming decades, driven by the energy transition and the technological transformation of the global economy.

"Possession of advanced technologies, processing capabilities, and participation in global value chains are gaining particular importance. The market for critical minerals is forming a distinct and highly significant niche. Already today, they serve as the foundation for the production of batteries, semiconductors, energy storage systems, digital infrastructure, and many other advanced technologies. In fact, critical minerals are becoming one of the key resources of the new industrial era. Kazakhstan possesses substantial mineral resource potential and is well positioned to secure a достойное place in these processes," he said.

The prime minister stressed that Kazakhstan ranks among the world's leaders in reserves of a number of mineral resources, while products from the country's mining and metallurgical sector are in demand across major global markets.

"We view the development of this industry as one of the strategic priorities of the country's new industrial policy," Bektenov added.

Speaking about the broader economy, he noted that Kazakhstan's economic growth reached 6.5% in 2025, while the country's gross domestic product exceeded $300 billion for the first time.

"The new Constitution of our country has enshrined the institutional foundations of this course. It strengthens guarantees for the protection of property and investments, reinforces the rule of law, and creates a solid basis for the country's long-term economic development," Bektenov said.

16th Astana Mining & Metallurgy Congress attracts over 1,500 delegates from 16 countries.