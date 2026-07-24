Türkiye's mortgage market rebounds, driving home sales higher

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 24. Türkiye's mortgage-backed home sales increased 72.1% year-on-year in June 2026 to 25,993 transactions, raising the share of mortgage purchases in total home sales to 20%.

This is reflected in the statistics published by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK).

Other home sales, including cash and non-mortgage transactions, increased 7.1% year-on-year to 103,986 units. Mortgaged commercial property sales rose 86.7% to 745 transactions, while other commercial property sales increased 17.2% to 15,820 units.

Trend's analysis shows that the growth in mortgage-backed home sales reflects a gradual recovery in Türkiye's housing credit market after a period of tighter financial conditions. However, the 72.1% annual increase should also be viewed in the context of the relatively lower base recorded a year earlier, when high borrowing costs limited demand for mortgage financing.

Despite the strong annual growth rate, mortgage transactions accounted for 20% of total home sales, indicating that credit-supported purchases remain below the levels observed during periods of stronger mortgage activity. The current recovery suggests improving conditions in housing finance, while the pace of expansion continues to depend on borrowing costs, inflation trends and household confidence.

The broader sales structure indicates that the improvement was not limited to mortgage-backed transactions. Growth in non-mortgage home sales by 7.1% also points to wider activity in the residential property market, supported by demand from buyers using alternative financing sources or existing capital.

The commercial property segment also showed positive dynamics, with both mortgage-backed and non-mortgage commercial sales increasing year-on-year, reflecting continued activity across different areas of the real estate market.

The development of mortgage lending is also linked to broader efforts to strengthen financial risk-management mechanisms. Earlier, Secretary General of the Insurance Association of Türkiye (TSB) Ozgur Obali told Trend that deeper cooperation in the insurance sector and wider use of modern insurance solutions could contribute to greater financial resilience.

"Insurance is the main guarantee mechanism that minimizes these losses. Therefore, eliminating this gap is one of the main goals of both the World Insurance Association and the European and Turkic States Insurance Association," Obali said.

He also highlighted the importance of technology in expanding access to insurance services, noting that digital solutions and InsurTech development are becoming increasingly important for the future of the sector.

In Trend's assessment, the recovery in mortgage transactions represents a positive signal for Türkiye's housing market, although a sustained return to higher mortgage penetration levels will depend on the broader normalization of financial conditions and continued development of supporting financial services.