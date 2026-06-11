Sweden, Uzbekistan ink first-ever migration and mobility agreement

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 11. Sweden and Uzbekistan have signed their first intergovernmental agreement on migration, which establishes a legal framework for promoting labor mobility, educational exchanges, and strengthening ties between the two countries.

This was reflected in a statement by the Uzbek Migration Agency.

The Agreement on Migration and Mobility, along with a joint declaration on the implementation of a pilot mobility program, was signed by the governments of Uzbekistan and Sweden. Uzbekistan described the documents as a state-guaranteed mechanism regulating opportunities for Uzbek citizens to legally work, study, and reside in Sweden.

Under the agreement, the two countries will cooperate in training qualified professionals for the Swedish labor market, particularly in healthcare, engineering, services, and caregiving. The initiative also envisages the creation of mechanisms to connect Uzbek job seekers with Swedish employers and expand academic exchange opportunities for students, doctoral candidates, and young researchers.

The agreement includes additional measures to protect the rights of migrants and their family members, while also providing for simplified visa procedures and the introduction of a 30-day visa-free regime for holders of diplomatic passports.

The sides also agreed to strengthen cooperation in combating irregular migration, human trafficking, and document fraud through enhanced joint mechanisms.

As part of the broader partnership, a pilot program will be launched with the support of the International Organization for Migration (IOM). The program will assess labor market demand in Sweden and introduce Swedish language and vocational training courses aimed at preparing Uzbek citizens for employment opportunities in the country.